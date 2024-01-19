The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Jasmina Amalya Cazacu, who goes by Diosa, created this mural, titled “Among the Stars,” which adorns a garage door at My Cheer Now, 12002 S. Doty Ave.

Jasmina Amalya Cazacu, who goes by Diosa, created this mural, titled “Among the Stars,” which adorns a garage door at My Cheer Now, 12002 S. Doty Ave.

Provided

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

In Pullman mural at cheerleading gym, the artist puts her model’s head in the clouds

Jasmina Amalya Cazacu, who goes by Diosa, blends fantasy with reality in her murals. In “Among the Stars,” the central figure was inspired by the athletes at the gym.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE In Pullman mural at cheerleading gym, the artist puts her model’s head in the clouds
SHARE In Pullman mural at cheerleading gym, the artist puts her model’s head in the clouds

In a mural that artist Jasmina Amalya Cazacu painted in Pullman, a girl’s head isn’t just in the clouds — it is the clouds.

Cazacu, who goes by Diosa, brought one of her fantastical creatures to My Cheer Now, 12002 S. Doty Ave., with help from Pullman Arts.

The mural is titled “Among the Stars.” As with Diosa’s other pieces in Chicago, it blurs the line between fiction and reality.

“The core of my work is really about appreciating the magic beneath the mundane,” says Diosa, 29. “Just finding magic in everything around you. I think it’s always there, waiting patiently for us to discover it.”

Jasmina Amalya Cazacu says she was inspired by the “hope and positivity” that radiated from the cheerleaders who practice inside My Cheer Now.

Jasmina Amalya Cazacu says she was inspired by the “hope and positivity” that radiated from the cheerleaders who practice inside My Cheer Now.

Provided

Diosa photographed a friend, a South Sider with a background in cheerleading, as her inspiration for the girl in the mural. Then, she added the dream-like elements.

“I usually do a mashup of someone within my community who’s willing to pose for me and then things I find inspiring,” Diosa says.

The girl’s head blends with the clouds to create hair out of the natural elements, her eyebrows reflecting the fluffy white imagery. Her ears are reminiscent of a mythical elf or fairy, and her smile reflects the joy of the cheerleaders inside the gym’s walls.

“I wanted to paint her with an expression of hope and positivity and that energy,” the artist says. “When you think of cheer, it’s something so full of life and so expressive and full of hope. So I wanted to create something like that.”

Marquel Qaiyim, who owns the gym and coaches there, says the mural provided a “morale boost” to everyone at the 13-year-old gym.

“It gives you a sense of the high that you have when people think you can’t make it, but you still come out first place,” Qaiyim says.

The gym is home to the Chicago Storm All-Star team. Qaiyim says the mural went beyond capturing the team’s theme and colors, also getting at the spirit of the athletes he has coached.

“I look at that thing for five minutes every night after we close the gym,” Qaiyim says. “It looks like every little girl, every teenager and every young adult we’ve coached. There’s a feature about that mural that reminds you of everybody you’ve worked with.”

Members of My Cheer Now, home to the Chicago Storm All-Star team, in front of the mural titled “Among the Stars.”

Members of My Cheer Now, home to the Chicago Storm All-Star team, in front of the mural titled “Among the Stars.”

Provided

In the background, the moon and stars light up the sun set sky.

“I thought of a candy-colored sunset,” Diosa says. “That time when it’s really late and you can see the moon coming out, but the sky is still colorful.”

Diosa was born in Romania, grew up in Chicago and now lives in Mexico City. Growing up in Little Village, she remembers being inspired by the public art in her neighborhood.

“I didn’t really have women artists that I looked up to in that way,” she says. “I think most of the art I was looking at was work men were doing. Now, I’m embodying what I would have liked to have seen.”

Muralist Jasmina Amalya Cazacu, who goes by Diosa, in front of her Pullman-area mural titled, “Among the Stars.”

Muralist Jasmina Amalya Cazacu, who goes by Diosa, in front of her Pullman-area mural titled, “Among the Stars.”

Provided

Diosa started her art career as a teenager in Chicago doing graffiti — a scene that’s male-dominated.

“Especially as a young woman, I was very aware of it, and I had to learn to navigate that space and earn my respect,” Diosa says. “I feel like women have to work a lot harder to earn respect in that type of scene.”

Among her other works in Chicago, she collaborated with other artists in 2020 to create a massive mural in South Chicago.

Jasmina Amalya Cazacu, who goes by Diosa, created this sprawling mural featuring fantastical creatues at Open Books Pilsen.

Jasmina Amalya Cazacu, who goes by Diosa, created this sprawling mural featuring fantastical creatues at Open Books Pilsen.

Provided

In 2022, a sprawling piece on the side of a Pilsen bookstore became her passion project. She filled the non-profit Open Books Pilsen with imagery that looks like it could have been ripped out of the pages of a fairy tale.

Her largest mural is in the Loop at 33 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., titled “On the Wings of Change” in honor of the women’s suffrage movement.  

Jasmina Amalya Cazacu’s mural in the Loop in honor of the women’s suffrage movement.

Jasmina Amalya Cazacu’s mural in the Loop in honor of the women’s suffrage movement.

Sandy Steinbrecher

Diosa also has done work elsewhere in North America as well as in Central America, South America and Europe.

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. More murals are added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
In West Town murals, ‘divine empowerment’ and an industrial feel
Murals and Mosaics newsletter
This Berwyn mural features aliens, monsters and ... a chicken wing?
Murals and Mosaics
Aliens, monsters dominate Berwyn mural, but what’s with the chicken wing shooting a laser?
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
A woman removes debris from the iconic Chicago rat hole in Roscoe Village on Jan. 19, 2024.
Roscoe Village
‘Chicago rat hole’ mysteriously filled in, then restored by neighbors — ‘Chicago takes care of its own’
Reports that the viral landmark had been filled with a plasterlike substance circulated on social media Friday morning, as well as stories of those working to return the creature’s imprint to its original glory.
By Violet Miller
 
An exterior of St. Odilo School located at 6617 23rd St. in Berwyn.
Education
Two west suburban Catholic schools to close in June
St. Frances of Rome School in Cicero and St. Odilo School in Berwyn will shut down at the end of the school year.
By Isabel Funk
 
Then-Chicago police Supt. David Brown speaks at the opening of the Public Safety Training Center, the city’s new police academy, at 701 N. Kilbourn Ave. in Humboldt Park on Jan. 25, 2023.
The Watchdogs
Firm tied to former Chicago top cop David Brown back at police academy after being dumped over cost
Interim police Supt. Fred Waller ordered that ties with Professional Law Enforcement Training be cut, but PLET was brought back late last year.
By Tom Schuba and Frank Main
 
Flanked by family members and attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
City Hall
Even after Burke conviction, some on City Council still resist banning outside income
Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly noted an outright ban would force his colleague, Ald. Anthony Napolitano, to stop coaching a youth hockey league, for which Napolitano is paid a stipend of roughly $6,500 a year.
By Fran Spielman
 
El cuerpo de Brittany Battaglia fue descubierto en el interior de un apartamento de Logan Square el verano pasado, según la fiscalía del Condado de Cook. | Cortesía
Crime
Charges against boyfriend upgraded to murder in stabbing death of woman in Logan Square last summer
Genesis Silva was to go on trial next week, accused of concealing the death of his girlfriend Brittany Battaglia, who was repeatedly stabbed and nearly decapitated.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 