The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong 'big part of the offense' against Mets, the team that drafted him

The Cubs lost 7-6 to the Mets on Thursday in 11 innings.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong 'big part of the offense' against Mets, the team that drafted him
Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong slides safely into second base under the tag of Mets shortstop Joey Wendle for an RBI double in the sixth inning of Thursday's game at Citi Field.

Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong slides safely into second base under the tag of Mets shortstop Joey Wendle for an RBI double in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game at Citi Field.

Al Bello/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Cubs speedster Pete Crow-Armtrong grabbed the helmet off his head halfway between first and second, and as he slid, his momentum carried him across second base. With no panic, the rookie held the helmet on the base, completing an RBI double with a little extra pizzazz.

“Pete had a nice game today, was a big part of the offense today,” manager Craig Counsell said after the Cubs lost 7-6 to the Mets in 11 innings Thursday. “Pete had a good road trip, absolutely.”

Crow-Armstrong, a former Mets prospect, played his former team this week for the first time in his young major-league career.

The Mets had clearly seen promise in Crow-Armstrong. After drafting him No. 19 overall in 2020, they invited him to major-league camp the next spring training. His time in the organization, however, was cut short by right shoulder surgery.

He’d only played six minor-league games in the Mets organization when they traded him to the Cubs — who were tearing down at the deadline — for shortstop Javy Báez, right-hander Trevor Williams and cash.

“When you first get drafted and you think you’re gonna be Met for however long, yeah, you’re picturing playing at Citi Field and roaming the outfield and whatnot,” Crow-Armstrong said in a recent conversation with the Sun-Times. “But the relationship with the idea of being Met never really got to form. And so I feel like I started dreaming about Wrigley.”

When the Cubs recalled Crow-Armstrong last week, as center fielder Cody Bellinger (fractured ribs) went on the 10-day injured list, Counsell made it clear that Crow-Armstrong was there to impact the team on defense and the base paths. But his bat started heating up almost immediately, leading up to the Cubs’ trip to Citi Field this week.

After going 0-for-14 in his debut season last year, the Cubs’ top prospect logged his first major-league hit a week ago, with a game-winning home run against the Astros at Wrigley Field.

Then, the Cubs headed to Fenway Park, where Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-9 with two RBI in a three-game series against the Red Sox.

“It was one of those series where you just get your hits, and you’re not wowed by anything, but then you look up, and he had maybe four hits in the series and a lot of opposite field hits,” Counsell said. “Getting jammed with two strikes and — that’s hitting. And so that was really encouraging, and he should feel good about it.”

How much could that be attributed to him breaking the seal, so to speak, with his first hit?

“It was nice to get it out of the way, but you’re not really going to get much more on it than that, for me,” he said. “That’s what it is for me. It just frees me up a little bit to say I did it. And then I think what we’re seeing now is just conversations with teammates and coaches and the cage work and refining little things and creating a good routine.”

In New York, Crow-Armstrong was a difference-maker on offense in back-to-back games.

He drove in the only run of the Cubs’ win Wednesday, working a full count and then driving a hung slider to the warning track for a sacrifice fly.

“Super impressive,” said left fielder Ian Happ, who initiated the game-securing double play Wednesday. “Those are the at-bats you need. The offense obviously isn’t clicking, we’re not firing all cylinders right now. So to be able to drive that run across and pitchers to keep us in it — that’s just gonna happen through the course of the season — awesome for those guys to do that for us.”

On Thursday, he drove in the Cubs’ first run, grounding out to the right side of the field with the bases loaded and one out in the second inning.

Then, in the sixth, he lined an RBI double into the right-field corner to widen the Cubs’ temporary lead to three runs.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs close series with walk-off loss to Mets in 11 innings
Cubs move up Wednesday game time vs. Rays due to rain in forecast
What switch hitter Ian Happ’s right-handed rhythm means for the Cubs
Cubs’ Jed Hoyer, David Ross remember Jake Arrieta’s legacy after he announces retirement
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson plays ‘extremely valuable’ role in Cubs’ bullpen, win vs. Rays
Cubs Patrick Wisdom, Frank Schwindel face an uphill climb
The Latest
Measles-Explainer
Letters to the Editor
Chicago's measles outbreak raises awareness of global healthcare inequities
Diseases don’t discriminate, and neither should access to quality healthcare. As we grapple with measles in our backyard, it’s essential to remember our responsibility to those in less-fortunate circumstances.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox roster could get even thinner as season winds down
The trade deadline, still two months away, will likely see players dealt to contenders.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Students rally at Kenwood Academy High School before marching Wednesday to the University of Chicago in solidarity with the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests on campus.
Israel-Hamas War
What to know about the pro-Palestinian protests in Chicago and beyond
Protesters’ demands have focused on divestment — demanding universities cut ties with Israel and businesses supporting the war in Gaza.
By Ellery Jones
 
Screenshot 2024-05-02 at 2.06.44 PM.png
2024 Democratic National Convention
Asleep at the march? ACLU says Chicago may be unprepared for Democratic Convention protests
The civil liberties group filed a federal lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws, a left-leaning group whose marching permit was denied by the city.
By David Struett
 
IMG_6870.jpg
News
Kia, Hyundai owners can get free anti-theft upgrade this weekend
The upgrade includes wheel locks, a software update and an immobilizer protection sleeve for vehicles that can’t receive the update.
By Mohammad Samra
 