Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Aerosmith to resume farewell tour, including January show in Chicago

After postponing concert during Steven Tyler’s recovery from vocal cord damage, rockers plan to get back on the road this fall

By  USA TODAY
   
Joe Perry (left) plays an orange and white electric guitar as Steven Tyler sings into a microphone at a September Aerosmith concert in Philadelphia.

Joe Perry (left) and Steven Tyler perform at an September Aerosmith concert in Philadelphia.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Aerosmith will be back in the saddle again this fall.

The veteran rockers, who postponed their Peace Out farewell tour after only a few shows in September, will return for a 40-date run starting Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh. The tour includes a rescheduled Chicago date on Jan. 19 at the United Center.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, while new tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via ticketmaster.com. For those who previously purchased tickets and cannot attend the rescheduled concerts, refunds will be available at point of purchase.

As with the original dates, The Black Crowes will open for Aerosmith.

After playing only a handful of concerts in September, the “Walk This Way” heroes had to hit pause after singer Steven Tyler damaged his vocal cords. He also fractured his larynx and was given doctor’s orders not to sing for 30 days.

But Aerosmith opted to give Tyler ample time to recuperate and scuttled all of its shows until 2024.

The wiry frontman, known for his searing rock yowls, said at the time that the injury occurred at a Sept. 10 show in New York and that the vocal cord damage “led to subsequent bleeding.”

