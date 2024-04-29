The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
Billie Eilish tour comes to United Center in November

Pop star’s worldwide ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour kicks off Sept. 29 in Quebec City.

By  Associated Press
   
Billie Eilish acknowledges the cheers during her Grant Park performance at Lollapalooza 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Billie Eilish is hitting the road, and Chicago will be one of our destinations.

The pop performer announced Monday that she will embark on a worldwide arena tour this fall, kicking off in Quebec City in Canada on Sept. 29. The Chicago stop of “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” will include two shows, Nov. 13 and 14 at the United Center.

After hitting major North American cities she’ll head to Australia and then Europe.

An American Express presale begins Tuesday, and any remaining tickets will become available Friday at billieeilish.com. A percentage of proceeds will benefit the environmental nonprofit REVERB.

Earlier this month, Eilish announced her highly anticipated third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” will be released May 17.

The news arrived via Instagram, where Eilish shared the album artwork showing the pop singer floating in a body of water after being ejected from a door. In the caption, she wrote that she will not drop singles in advance of the release.

“I wanna give it to you all at once,” she captioned the image. “I truly could not be more proud of this album.”

Eilish worked with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas on “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” The siblings recently took home their second Oscar for their big “Barbie” ballad “What Was I Made For?” In doing so, Eilish, 22, became the youngest person by far to have won two career Oscars.

