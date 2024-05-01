Live Nation Concert Week: How to get $25 tickets to hundreds of shows

For the 10th year, Live Nation will offer $25 tickets to more than 5,000 live performances in the U.S., Canada and across the globe.

What has become known as Concert Week will take place May 8-14, allowing fans of concerts and comedy shows to purchase tickets to shows ranging from 21 Savage to Tim McGraw for the all-in, fees-included price.

The milestone anniversary of the promotion includes a global expansion to Australia, Asia, Europe, the U.K. and the Middle East.

Fans can filter their search on livenation.com/promotion/concertweek to see all of the participating events, venues and artists.

The general onsale runs from 9 a.m. May 8 through 11:59 p.m. local time May 14.

T-Mobile customers can visit T-MobileReservedTickets.com for details about unlocking the early deal starting at 9 a.m. May 7 until supplies last.

