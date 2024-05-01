The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Live Nation Concert Week: How to get $25 tickets to hundreds of shows

Concerts by 21 Savage, New Kids on the Block, Vampire Weekend are among the shows available through the promotion.

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) 21 Savage performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

21 Savage performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

For the 10th year, Live Nation will offer $25 tickets to more than 5,000 live performances in the U.S., Canada and across the globe.

What has become known as Concert Week will take place May 8-14, allowing fans of concerts and comedy shows to purchase tickets to shows ranging from 21 Savage to Tim McGraw for the all-in, fees-included price.

The milestone anniversary of the promotion includes a global expansion to Australia, Asia, Europe, the U.K. and the Middle East.

Fans can filter their search on livenation.com/promotion/concertweek to see all of the participating events, venues and artists.

The general onsale runs from 9 a.m. May 8 through 11:59 p.m. local time May 14.

T-Mobile customers can visit T-MobileReservedTickets.com for details about unlocking the early deal starting at 9 a.m. May 7 until supplies last.

