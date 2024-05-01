Live Nation Concert Week: How to get $25 tickets to hundreds of shows
Concerts by 21 Savage, New Kids on the Block, Vampire Weekend are among the shows available through the promotion.
For the 10th year, Live Nation will offer $25 tickets to more than 5,000 live performances in the U.S., Canada and across the globe.
What has become known as Concert Week will take place May 8-14, allowing fans of concerts and comedy shows to purchase tickets to shows ranging from 21 Savage to Tim McGraw for the all-in, fees-included price.
The milestone anniversary of the promotion includes a global expansion to Australia, Asia, Europe, the U.K. and the Middle East.
Fans can filter their search on livenation.com/promotion/concertweek to see all of the participating events, venues and artists.
The general onsale runs from 9 a.m. May 8 through 11:59 p.m. local time May 14.
T-Mobile customers can visit T-MobileReservedTickets.com for details about unlocking the early deal starting at 9 a.m. May 7 until supplies last.
