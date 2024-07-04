The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Highland Park parade shooting News Suburban Chicago

'I had to be here’: Highland Park unites for first July 4 parade since mass shooting

The common message of Thursday’s parade and a remembrance ceremony was one of strength, resilience and unity.

By  Erica Thompson
   
Tom and Mina Popp, who attended Highland Park’s Independence Day Parade for the first time in 2022, dance during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting.

Tom and Mina Popp, who attended Highland Park’s Independence Day Parade for the first time in 2022, dance Thursday during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, two years after the Highland Park shooting. Tom Popp said there was some “apprehension” in going back this year, but he hopes it will become a family tradition.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

For many residents, the return of the Highland Park Independence Day parade on Thursday brought complicated feelings of mourning, reflection and a willingness to move forward after a mass shooting two years ago brought tragedy to the North Shore community.

For 5-year-old Mina Popp, it was simply an opportunity to experience joy.

“She’s just glowing right now after seeing it,” said her father, Tom Popp, 55, of Highland Park, who was present with his daughter at the 2022 event, when a shooter opened fire with an assault rifle on parade-goers, killing seven and wounding 48 others.

“It’s really heartbreaking, but one of the things Mina asked was, ‘Will we ever be able to go to a parade again?’ So, we’ve been waiting for this.”

Both the parade and a Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday sought to navigate those differences among the audience members — all in different stages of healing — while honoring the people who were killed or wounded.

The common message at the day’s events was one of strength, resilience and unity.

“We come forth today hoping that we as a community can remember and honor the lives lost, the people who have been impacted forevermore through grievous injuries, and those who have been traumatized,” Mayor Nancy Rotering told reporters.

“We’re trying to provide discreet opportunities for people to be heard, supported and recognized, and also to help this community not be defined by this tragedy, but to lean into the resiliency of the community, and to support one another and to move forward.”

Erin Cartwright Weinstein, clerk of the circuit court of Lake County, receives a hug during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Erin Cartwright Weinstein, clerk of the circuit court of Lake County, receives a hug during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
A paradegoer wearing a hat with the U.S. flag on it gives candy to a spectator as a police car is parked behind them during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
A paradegoer wearing a hat with the U.S. flag on it gives candy to a spectator as a police car is parked behind them during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Dancers with Ave Maria Dance Ministry of Christ Our Hope Parish perform during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Dancers with Ave Maria Dance Ministry of Christ Our Hope Parish perform during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers watch the Independence Day Parade along Green Bay Road in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers watch the Independence Day Parade along Green Bay Road in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers with Moms Demand Action march during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers with Moms Demand Action march during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Taylor Stevens, her boyfriend Jason Lippo and son Jionni watch the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Taylor Stevens, her boyfriend Jason Lippo and son Jionni watch the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers march during the Independence Day Parade along Green Bay Road in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers march during the Independence Day Parade along Green Bay Road in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering waves to the crowd during the Independence Day Parade along Green Bay Road in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering waves to the crowd during the Independence Day Parade along Green Bay Road in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Members of the Jesse White Tumblers perform with the help of paradegoers during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Members of the Jesse White Tumblers perform with the help of paradegoers during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Little Nine Heaven Internal Kung-Fu martial artists perform during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Little Nine Heaven Internal Kung-Fu martial artists perform during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers cheer during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers cheer during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
A police officer waves to the crowd during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
A police officer waves to the crowd during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers encouraging people to vote march during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers encouraging people to vote march during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers march during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers march during the Independence Day Parade along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers stand beside a sign that reads, “Highland Park Strong” as they watch the Independence Day Parade along Green Bay Road in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Paradegoers stand beside a sign that reads, “Highland Park Strong” as they watch the Independence Day Parade along Green Bay Road in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Though the city prepared for about 1,000-3,000 people to attend the parade, which was not held last year, a noticeably sparse crowd showed up. An intentionally scaled-down procession of bands, city officials, trucks and tumblers — 36 entrants in total — made its way through downtown Highland Park. A new route avoided the block of Central Avenue between First and Second Streets, where the shooting occurred two years ago.

Resident Heidi Aloush, 63, said she wanted to attend to embrace the good times she had over the last 50 years.

“I grew up at this parade,” said Aloush, who used to park her chair in front of Ross’s on Central Avenue to watch the event. “My kids grew up at this parade. … It just felt like I had to be here for myself and for the community.”

A social worker, Aloush said she provided emotional support for victims and community members following the mass shooting.

“One of the beautiful things that happened in such tragedy is that Highland Park united,” she said. “I didn’t expect anything less, but strangers comforted strangers. People reached out to whoever they could to help and I just feel like it brought this community closer together.”

Heidi Aloush gets emotional while talking to a reporter before the Independence Day Parade along Green Bay Road in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting.

“I grew up at this parade,” said Heidi Aloush, who used to park her chair in front of Ross’s on Central Avenue to watch the event. “My kids grew up at this parade. … It just felt like I had to be here for myself and for the community.”

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dr. Leslie Mendoza Temple, who walked in the parade, praised the work of medical staff, including her husband, emergency room doctor Brigham Temple, to assist victims of the shooting two years ago.

“I was just amazed by the level of professionalism and love and how everyone just came as quickly as they could and took care of everyone that walked in the door at Highland Park Hospital,” said Temple, who is the medical director of integrated medicine at Endeavor Health.

A ‘somber’ and ‘hopeful’ Remembrance Ceremony

Temple also attended the small, intimate Remembrance Ceremony at Edgewood Middle School, which featured musical performances and remarks from Rotering and local religious leaders.

There was also poetry by Highland Park Poet Laureate Laura Joyce-Hubbard and Sophia Mendez, whose grandfather, Eduardo Uvaldo, was killed during the shooting. Rotering spoke the names of each person who died and led the attendees in a minute of silence.

“I thought it was beautifully done,” Temple said of the ceremony. “While it was very somber, it was also hopeful, and they made a call for peace and change. I think we really need that.”

Sophia Mendez, granddaughter of Uvaldo, delivers a poem during a Remembrance Ceremony at Edgewood Middle School in Highland Park, Ill. for the victims of the 2022 Highland Park shooting, Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Sophia Mendez, granddaughter of Eduardo Uvaldo, who was killed in the 2022 shooting, delivers a poem during a Remembrance Ceremony at Edgewood Middle School in Highland Park on Thursday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Some survivors and community members opted not to attend the day’s events. For those who wanted “a quiet alternative to the usual festivities,” the Art Center of Highland Park opened its doors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

Those who avoided the Remembrance Ceremony and parade included Keely Roberts, whose now-10-year-old son, Cooper, was left paralyzed following the mass shooting.

“Truthfully, I do not know if my family will ever be able to attend another parade again,” Roberts said in a statement on a fundraising website for her son. “When the very worst things happen to people, I think that there is a natural desire to want to believe that — eventually — they recover; that healing and restoration will occur. I used to be a person who wanted to believe that; I think I probably did believe it. … I know now that this is not true. That horrific day will live in us forever, Cooper’s life especially and irrevocably shattered.”

Roberts also referenced the “pain and suffering” that she and others felt just over a week ago when the shooting suspect, 23-year-old Robert Crimo III, rejected a plea deal. Prosecutors said Crimo had agreed to plead guilty to seven counts of first-degree murder before backing out of the deal.

Crimo’s decision was weighing heavily on the minds of some of the people attending the parade on Thursday.

“Shame on him to terrorize and traumatize the community all over again,” said Aloush. “I’m enraged by the whole thing.”

Zoe Pawelczak, 30, who witnessed the shooting but now lives in North Carolina, told the Sun-Times that Crimo’s decision felt “intentionally vindictive.”

“Him changing that plea could bring a lot of peace to the victims and the families of victims and just provide us with some closure,” she said. “That would just be the least amount of care that he could possibly [show].”

Pawelczak said her father, who also witnessed the shooting, was eager to attend the parade.

“It’s a huge healing opportunity,” she said. “He wants to just overcome his fear and re-associate positive emotions with a historically positive event. I think he’s just trying to regain some agency over that experience.”

Paradegoers watch the Independence Day Parade beside a sign that reads, “Highland Park Strong” along Green Bay Road in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 4, 2024, two years after the Highland Park shooting. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Paradegoers watch the Independence Day Parade beside a sign that reads, “Highland Park Strong” along Green Bay Road in Highland Park on Thursday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

But for many residents, the effects of the tragedy will never go away, Aloush said.

“With trauma and tragedy, you don’t forget, you just find a space in your soul to heal, always remembering the pain,” she added. “And I feel like that’s what’s going to happen in this community. They figured out a way to move forward, but it’s always there.”

