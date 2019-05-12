1 killed, 2 injured in Beach Park car crash

A car crash in north suburban Beach Park Sunday left one person dead and two more in the hospital.

About 2:30 a.m., the driver of a 2014 Nissan Altima was southbound on Kenosha Road when he blew through a stop sign at Green Bay Road, struck an embankment and crashed into the Benton Township Assessor’s Office building, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

A passenger in the back seat, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The driver, a 36-year-old man from Chicago, was airlifted to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville to be treated for critical, life-threatening injuries. The front-seat passenger, a 23-year-old from Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, was taken to Vista East Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed yet, Lake County sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said. The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.