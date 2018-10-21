1 man dead after gunfire erupts in Gage Park: police

A man died from a shooting late Saturday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

At 10:43 p.m., the 21-year-old was driving east on the 2700 block of West 58th Street when gunfire entered his vehicle and caused him to careen into a parked vehicle, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a bullet in his left shoulder, police said, and was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

Yellow crime tape cordoned off the street as Area Central police were investigating the homicide. The 21-year-old’s black Chrysler minivan stood on the street with the back window punched out from the bullets.

Justin Jackson contributed reporting.