14-year-old shot in Marquette Park

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy was walking about 4:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 70th Street when someone fired shots from a sedan as it drove by, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in his left shoulder and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.