18-year-old man shot, critically wounded on Southwest Side

An 18-year-old man was shot early Sunday on the Southwest Side.

At 2:53 a.m., he was standing with a group of people in an alley in the 2500 block of West 63rd when someone fired shots from a white sedan, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot multiple times in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.