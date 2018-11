2 hurt in Englewood shooting

Two men were shot Thursday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Someone fired at the men, ages 19 and 21, at 12:05 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Green, according to Chicago police.

The younger man was shot in the abdomen while the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the knee, police said. They were both taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Area South detectives were investigating.