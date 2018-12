2 hurt in Humboldt Park shooting

Two people were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 12:53 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Avers, according to Chicago police.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the face and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Another male suffered a graze wound to the hand and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating.