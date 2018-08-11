2 people wounded in Austin shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the cities West Side.

A 16-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk about 2:20 a.m., in the 5200 block of West Congress when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Loretto Hospital with a gun shot wound to his left leg, at the hospital his condition was stabilized, police said. The man was also transported to Loretto Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back, his condition was also stabilized at the hospital.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.