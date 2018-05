2 people wounded in Cragin shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Cragin neighborhood in the Northwest Side.

About 5:35 a.m., a 28-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were in a vehicle traveling in the 2500 block of North Cicero when a person in another vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the neck and the man was shot in the leg, police said. They were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.