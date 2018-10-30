2 shot, 1 critically wounded, while walking in Little Village

Two people were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were walking about 5:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 30th Street when they heard shots ring out, according to Chicago police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The man was shot in his upper back and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.