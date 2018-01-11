2 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two people were shot Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, including a 34-year-old woman who was not the intended target of the attack.

An 18-year-old man was walking about 6:15 p.m. in the 700 block of North Homan when someone fired shots, striking him in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

At the same time, the woman was shot in her body as she drove down the block, police said. She was not the intended target in the shooting.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. The woman drove herself to Norwegian American Hospital in an unknown condition.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.