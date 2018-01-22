2 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man and woman were wounded Monday evening in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

They were walking down the street at 6:48 when a gold vehicle drove up in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the calf, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the leg and arm, police said.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The man showed up at St. Mary’s Hospital. His condition wasn’t known.