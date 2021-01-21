Girl, 12, dies in Garfield Ridge crash that injured 4 others; person arrested

A 12-year-old girl died and four others hurt after a driver veered into oncoming traffic and crashed Wednesday in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

Police said someone was arrested in connection to the crash, but haven’t announced charges.

The 12-year-old was identified as Cire Robinson of Oak Lawn by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was in a Cadillac Escalade that was hit head-on by a Chevy Impala that veered into oncoming traffic about 9:35 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said.

An approaching red Toyota RAV4 was unable to stop and struck the Cadillac, police said.

Cire was pronounced dead an hour later at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, officials said. An autopsy ruled that she died of injuries from the crash.

Three people in the Impala — a 25-year-old man and two women, ages 19 and 21 — were taken to hospitals in serious or critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 51-year-old man, suffered a broken ankle, police said.

The man driving the RAV4 refused treatment.