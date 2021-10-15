 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Second threat in a month again shuts down Naperville North High School

School officials and police wouldn’t disclose what was said in the threat, which police said was sent by voicemail to the school.

By David Struett
Naperville North High School
Naperville North High School
Sun-Times file photo

Naperville North High School sent students home early Friday after the west suburban campus received its second threat in a month.

“My heart is broken to alert you to a soft lockdown of the building with no movement to and from the building,” principal Stephanie Posey said in a message to students and families shortly after 9 a.m.

An hour later, Posey said students would be sent home early.

School officials and police wouldn’t disclose what was said in the threat, which police said was sent by voicemail to the school.

“We’re hoping this incident gets wrapped up shortly,” said Naperville police spokesman Michaus Williams, adding that the decision for early dismissal was made by the school.

The threat comes less than a month after another threat shut down the school. A bomb threat was emailed to the school before classes Sept. 22, prompting an evacuation and cancellation of after-school activities.

Police have made no arrest in that case and the investigation is ongoing, Williams said.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Lightfoot’s vaccine standoff with police union moves to the courts

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s directed her corporation counsel to file a complaint for injunctive relief against the Fraternal Order of Police and its president, John Catanzara.

By Fran Spielman

Stunning visuals propel lagging storyline in ultimately impressive ‘Dune’

Director Dennis Villeneuve is a master at creating mind-boggling futuristic worlds, and he tops himself with the overwhelmingly striking imagery in "Dune."

By Richard Roeper

Illinois Dems unveil new congressional map Friday as Republican Kinzinger posts strong fundraising quarter

The new proposed map is designed to yield 14 Democratic and three GOP members of Congress from Illinois and will likely face court challenges.

By Lynn Sweet

Cubs name Carter Hawkins team’s next GM

Hawkins will be the 16th general manager in Cubs’ history.

By Russell Dorsey

Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse says police enabled armed militia

Gaige Grosskreutz’s federal lawsuit says police allowed the militia to patrol Kenosha streets with their guns after curfew.

By Todd Richmond | The Associated Press

US to allow vaccinated foreign tourists to enter country beginning Nov. 8

Foreign national air travelers will need to be vaccinated and will need to provide proof of vaccination status to fly to the U.S., and ahead of boarding will need to show a pre-departure negative test within three days of travel.

By USA TODAY