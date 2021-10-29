 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Northwestern University says more people drugged off-campus, including one at student gathering

Last month, the university suspended all fraternity-related activities following reports of people drugged at campus residences.

By David Struett
The Northwestern University arch.
The Northwestern University arch.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Northwestern University police say several people were drugged without their consent at recent off-campus gatherings in Evanston, a month after the university suspended all fraternity-related activities following reports of people drugged at campus residences.

One of the latest incidents happened at an off-campus address associated with a non-Greek affiliated student organization, university spokesman Jon Yates said Friday in an email.

The university declined to share more information.

In September, the university suspended all fraternity-related activities as the school investigated reports people were drugged at on-campus residences. That ban on social events, initially slated to last at least three weeks, was extended in mid-October to at least Jan. 3, 2022.

At the time, Northwestern said it was investigating two druggings that happened at on-campus fraternity houses that are supposed to be “alcohol-free spaces.”

After those druggings came to light, hundreds of students gathered outside the implicated fraternity houses to demand the abolishment of Greek life on campus while also offering support to the survivors.

“Northwestern cares about the safety and well-being of our students,” university police said in their latest alert Friday.

“If you suspect that you or a friend has symptoms that may indicate nonconsensual drugging, call 911 or go to the emergency room, where you can get medical attention and/or request a screening for nonconsensual drugging,” police said.

Contributing: Madeline Kenney

