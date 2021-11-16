Girls, 11 and 13, among three killed when freight train strikes car in Gary

A woman and two girls, 11 and 13, died after a train struck a car Tuesday morning in Gary, Indiana.

The freight train struck the Chevrolet sedan around 7:20 a.m. near Miller Avenue and Howard Street, Gary police Commander Jack Hamady said. All three people in the car were ejected and died, he said.

The victims were identified as Deniya Brown, 11, Deyki Mitchell, 13, and Shermika Herbert, 37, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. They lived in Gary.

Police did not release more information.