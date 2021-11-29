 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Overnight winter parking ban begins 3 a.m. Wednesday

The ban is enforced regardless of snow from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. every night from Dec. 1 to April 1.

By David Struett
The overnight winter parking ban takes effect early Wednesday.
Sun-Times file

Chicago’s annual overnight winter parking ban begins at 3 a.m. Wednesday on more than 100 miles of city streets.

The ban is enforced regardless of snow from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., every night from Dec. 1 to April 1.

Last year, 232 vehicles were towed on the first night of the ban, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

A complete map of impacted streets can be found on the city’s website.

Violators face a minimum fine of $235 that includes a $150 towing fee, $60 ticket and $25-per-day storage fee. Towed vehicles are taken to pounds at 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Blvd.

A separate, snow-related parking ban exists on 500 miles of other roads when 2 inches of snow falls.

The bans were implemented after major snowstorms in 1967 and 1979. The city says the parking ban ensures that plows can quickly respond to snow on major roads.

