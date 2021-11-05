 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Police recover body of missing Lake View man from Chicago River

Chicago Police confirmed Inaki Bascaran’s body was recovered by CPD’s Marine Unit from the river Friday night near the 1000 block of South Wells Street.

By Sophie Sherry
Inaki Bascaran was reported missing Oct. 31, 2021, from the River North neighborhood.
Bascaran family

The body of a 23-year-old man last seen leaving a River North bar over the weekend was recovered from the Chicago River Friday night.

Inaki Bascaran was last seen late Saturday leaving Celeste, a bar in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, according to his father, Jose Bascaran.

Friday night, Chicago police confirmed Bascaran’s body was recovered by CPD’s Marine Unit from the river near the 1000 block of South Wells Street.

Bascaran was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Just after midnight Sunday, he had FaceTimed his roommate and said he was walking next to a Walgreens and was heading home, according to his father.

At 12:15 a.m., a friend from the club tried sending him another text that was not read, meaning his phone likely had died, according to his father.

Family and friends organized search parties and held a candlelight vigil outside Bascaran’s Lake View residence this week, in hope of his safe return.

Inaki Bascaran was a graduate of Glenbrook South High School and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He has spent the past year living in the city and working for a media company, according to his father.

Officials have not released a cause of death.

