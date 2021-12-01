 clock menu more-arrow no yes
192 vehicles towed on first night of winter parking ban

Forty fewer drivers were caught unaware compared with last year, when 232 vehicles were towed.

By David Struett
The city towed 192 vehicles early Wednesday on the first day of the winter overnight parking ban.

Forty fewer drivers were caught unaware compared with last year, when 232 vehicles were towed, according to Department of Streets and Sanitation spokeswoman Mimi Simon.

Simon said the 17% drop in towed cars was due to increased public outreach by the department. There were 248 cars towed on the first night of the ban in 2019.

The annual parking ban is enforced on over 100 miles of roads regardless of snow from 3 to 7 a.m., every night from Dec. 1 to April 1. A complete map of impacted streets can be found on the city’s website. Violators face a minimum fine of $235.

A separate snow-related parking ban exists on 500 miles of other roads when 2 inches of snow falls.

The bans were implemented after major snowstorms in 1967 and 1979. The city says the parking ban ensures that plows can quickly respond to snow on major roads.

