 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘Hero’ cop recognized for saving wheelchair user, other residents from Englewood house fire: ‘Just being alive and having another day to live, that’s in his hands’

Chicago Police officer Adrian McCoy was responding to another call Wednesday morning when he noticed smoke, snapped into action and rescued four people from a burning home in the 6700 block of South Normal Avenue.

By Tom Schuba
Officer Adrian McCoy, left, greets Joseph Ortiz whom he saved from an apartment fire during press conference at the Chicago Police Headquarters at 3510 S Michigan Ave in Bronzeville, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Officer Adrian McCoy, left, greets Joseph Ortiz whom he saved from an apartment fire during press conference at the Chicago Police Headquarters at 3510 S Michigan Ave in Bronzeville, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

As fire tore through his Englewood home Wednesday morning, Joseph Ortiz accepted what he thought was his fate.

“I was preparing to die,” said Ortiz, 36, who uses a wheelchair after being wounded in a shooting nearly a decade ago. “I just gave up.”

But amid the flames and smoke emerged officer Adrian McCoy, who found Ortiz on the second floor and carried him down to safety. McCoy then went back inside and rescued three other residents.

During a news conference Thursday at Chicago Police headquarters, Supt. David Brown lauded McCoy’s “true heroism and professionalism” in setting aside his own well-being “to ensure the safety of the residents.”

“I am very proud to stand here with this hero,” Brown said.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, left, speaks about the actions of Officer Adrian McCoy to save Joseph Ortiz during press conference at the Chicago Police Headquarters at 3510 S Michigan Ave in Bronzeville, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, left, speaks about the actions of officer Adrian McCoy to save Joseph Ortiz during press conference at the Chicago Police headquarters at 3510 S. Michigan Ave. in Bronzeville, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A school resource officer at the nearby Englewood STEM High School, McCoy told reporters he was responding to another call when he noticed smoke coming from the home in the 6700 block of South Normal Avenue and snapped into action.

“By the time I ran upstairs to grab Mr. Ortiz, I noticed that the smoke was getting real dark and real black,” said McCoy, who has been on the police force for over four years. “So that’s why I had to hurry up and rush and get him out. And the flames, as well, [were] getting heavy.”

McCoy, 43, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but no other injuries were reported, according to Larry Merritt, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department. Merritt couldn’t say how the fire started, but it’s not believed to be arson.

Once the smoke cleared, McCoy said he and Ortiz’s family shared an emotional phone call later Wednesday.

“It was very sentimental and very heartfelt to know … how grateful they are of what I did,” noted McCoy, who said he’s in turn grateful to God for putting him there.

“It was very emotional for me,” he added. “I’m not a person to get emotional very quickly, but it was. And I’m glad. It makes me proud.”

In an interview, Ortiz again expressed his appreciation: “Just being alive and having another day to live, that’s in his hands.”

Left only with the clothes on his back, Ortiz said he’s staying with his mother over the holidays as he looks for a new home. Still, he remained positive.

“I might not have nothing, but I’ve got my life,” he said. “That’s the best Christmas that I can ever ask for.”

Joseph Ortiz, left, and Officer Adrian McCoy, right, greet one another after a press conference at the Chicago Police Headquarters at 3510 S Michigan Ave in Bronzeville, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Joseph Ortiz, left, and officer Adrian McCoy, right, greet one another after a press conference at the Chicago Police Headquarters at 3510 S. Michigan Ave. in Bronzeville, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In News

The Latest

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Halas Intrigue Episode 205: Seattle’s best?

Sunday’s Bears-Seahawks game has absolutely nothing on the line.

By Sun-Times staff

Bears DC Sean Desai: Roquan Smith’s Pro Bowl snub a ‘travesty’

The fourth-year pro is one of the best linebackers in the NFL, but was beaten out by the Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner and Cowboys’ rookie stand out Micah Parsons. "He deserves every accolade that one of the best linebackers deserves," Desai said.

By Mark Potash

Chicago Sun-Times top stories of 2021

From more COVID and more crime to possibly no more Bears in Chicago, the city generated much notable news for the year.

By Stefano Esposito

The humble origins of the beloved Christmas carol ‘Silent Night’

The song’s fundamental message of peace, even in the midst of suffering, has bridged cultures and generations. Great songs do this. They speak of hope in hard times.

By Sarah Eyerly

Man jailed in Rogers Park carjacking now facing murder charge in same-day shooting

Julius Flowers, 23, was already in Cook County Jail when he was charged with murder in the shooting death of Rae Park.

By Matthew Hendrickson