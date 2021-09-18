 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man dies after falling on to CTA Pink Line tracks at Kedzie station: police

The 44-year-old fell off the CTA Pink Line platform and made contact with the third rail about 11:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, authorities said.

The CTA confirmed two of its employees tested positive for coronavirus March 24, 2020.
A man died Friday night after falling off of a platform at the Kedzie CTA station in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Pink Line trains had temporarily been suspended between the Loop and Kedzie and had ran as far as Ashland for a “medical emergency,” but have since been running with residual delays, according to CTA’s Twitter account. A CTA spokesperson was unable to provide details on the incident.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

