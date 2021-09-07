 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

West Side partnership to provide free legal aid, social services to juveniles, young adults

“Justice Rising: Project 77,” a partnership between four groups, will help young people in the criminal justice system with free legal counsel and holistic social services.

By Manny Ramos
Yolanda Fields (from left), executive director at Breakthrough, speaks Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 to Lawndale Christian Legal Center employees Diamond Texas, Carli Taylor and Asha Grayson. They were chatting after a news conference to announce that the legal center will provide attorneys to three nonprofit social service agencies through a new coalition, Justice Rising: Project 77.
Yolanda Fields (from left), executive director at Breakthrough, speaks Tuesday to Lawndale Christian Legal Center employees Diamond Texas, Carli Taylor and Asha Grayson. They were chatting after a news conference to announce that the legal center will provide attorneys to three nonprofit social service agencies through a new coalition, Justice Rising: Project 77.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Four West Side nonprofits have formed a coalition in hopes of strengthening public safety through free legal aid and wrap-around social services for children and young adults.

“For decades we have spent billions of dollars policing, prosecuting and incarcerating primarily Black and Latino communities in Chicago,” Cliff Nellis, executive director of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, said at a news conference Tuesda.

“This has led out to … the massive numbers of permanent debilitating criminal records [and] lengthy prison sentences — and exacerbated the cycle of poverty, the cycle violence and racial inequity in our city.”

That coalition, Justice Rising: Project 77 aims to break those cycles.

One member of the coalition, the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, 1530 S. Hamlin Ave., will be assigning one attorney to be on site at each of the other three nonprofits in the coalition: Breakthrough, 3219 W. Carroll Ave. in East Garfield Park; BUILD, 5100 W. Harrison St. in Austin; and New Life Centers of Chicagoland, 3908 W. Hirsch St. in Little Village.

Those three attorneys will provide free legal help to potential clients who have cases pending in Cook County’s juvenile and adult courts.

As the attorney addresses clients’ legal issues, they also can steer them to the social services each group can help. That holistic approach can include trauma counseling, workforce development, access to housing, spiritual guidance, violence prevention and health care. The initiative will serve juvenile and adults up to 24 years old.

“Justice Rising is a group of community leaders that believe we must transform the criminal justice system for all youth under 25 [years old] from the ground up,” Nellis said at the news conference. “This is a violence prevention, crime prevention, public safety initiative.”

Nellis said the partnership also will help the attorneys understand the systemic issues facing certain communities — issues at the root of violence. As a result, it is hoped those attorneys can better serve their clients’ needs not only in the criminal justice system but also in connecting them to services that can improve their quality of life.

Justice Rising: Project 77 hopes to bring similar partnerships to all 77 community areas in Chicago is uncertain when the initiative can grow citywide.

For now it will cost an estimated $300,000 per site to cover attorneys, case workers and outreach workers. That figure does not include the cost of the actual social services.

The coalition hopes to expand the program into four more neighborhoods by the end of the year.

Cliff Nellis, executive director at Lawndale Christian Legal Center, at a news conference Tuesday to announce a new coalition called Justice Rising: Project 77. Through that coalition, the center will provide attorneys to three community nonprofit groups in East Garfield Park, Little Village and Austin.
Cliff Nellis, executive director at Lawndale Christian Legal Center, at a news conference Tuesday to announce a new coalition called Justice Rising: Project 77. Through that coalition, the center will provide attorneys to three community nonprofit groups in East Garfield Park, Little Village and Austin.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Yolanda Fields, executive director of Breakthrough, said their organization has had a lot of success with providing services for families but access to quality legal aid is something that has been missing. Just because someone has had a run-in with the law, she said, doesn’t mean they should be forgotten.

“We believe that redemption is possible and that redemption doesn’t absolve us but it creates an opportunity for hope,” Fields said. “We are not just helping young people, but we are helping our community. We are restoring hope, we’re repairing and we are providing opportunities for harm to be reconciled and healed.”

Matt DeMateo, executive director at New Life Centers of Chicagoland, said the past 18 months has been difficult but the partnership is encouraging.

“We are facing challenges. We’ve been battling COVID-19, we’ve been battling racism, we’ve been battling violence,” DeMateo said. “For us, this initiative is about taking four groups that have been working together for many years and bringing a strong community-based asset of legal services and comprehensive wrap-around services to scale.”

Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer said many young people need an opportunity, or just to know someone cares. This new partnership, he said, will do just that.

“Here in our city, here in our county, the only way that we will deal with the violence in our communities is through projects such as this,” Deer said.

Fredrick Dennis (center), who received help from the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, speaks to Yolanda Fields (from left), Cliff Nellis and Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer after a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 announcing a new partnership between the legal center and three West Side nonprofit agencies. Nellis is executive director of the legal center; Fields is executive director of Breakthrough, one of the social service agencies in the partnership.
Fredrick Dennis (center), who received help from the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, speaks to Yolanda Fields (from left), Cliff Nellis and Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer after Tuesday’s press conference announcing a new partnership between the legal center and three West Side nonprofit agencies. Nellis is executive director of the legal center; Fields is executive director of Breakthrough, one of the social service agencies in the partnership.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News

The Latest

Mexico Supreme Court rules abortion not a crime

The decision will immediately only affect the northern border state, but it establishes "obligatory criteria for all of the country’s judges," compelling them to act the same way in similar cases, said court President Arturo Zaldívar.

By Associated Press

Afternoon Edition: Sept. 7, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

¿Viajó el fin de semana de Labor Day? CPS requiere que los estudiantes no vacunados no regresen a las clases

CPS anunció el abrupto cambio de política el jueves por la noche antes del fin de semana.

By Nader Issa

El regreso épico de Los Bukis a Chicago

Crónica de lo acontecido en el primer concierto del grupo mexicano en el Soldier Field.

By Gisela Orozco

Jim’s, el ‘original’ puesto de salchichas polacas, ya no permanecerá abierto en las noches

La universidad tomó la medida para supuestamente reducir el crimen.

By Stefano Esposito

Powerhouse ingredients amp up stir-fried chicken

This recipe from our book "COOKish," which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, was inspired by the popular Malaysian dish ayam paprik.

By Associated Press