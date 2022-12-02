All aboard the Christmas tree ship

A special Christmas delivery aboard an icebreaker ship arrived Thursday at Navy Pier not from the North Pole but from northern Michigan.
The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw, also known as the “Christmas Ship,” docked with 1,200 trees onboard from Cheboygan, Michigan.
The ship sets sail for Chicago every year to deliver trees, a tradition that started in the 1800s.
The Ada S. McKinley Community Services will distribute trees to families in need after they are offloaded, and tours of the ship will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday afternoon, according to Chief Petty Officer John Masson.
Step aboard the “Christmas Ship” with the Chicago Sun-Times to get a look around.
