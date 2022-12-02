All aboard the Christmas tree ship

A special Christmas delivery aboard an icebreaker ship arrived Thursday at Navy Pier not from the North Pole but from northern Michigan.

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw, also known as the “Christmas Ship,” docked with 1,200 trees onboard from Cheboygan, Michigan.

The ship sets sail for Chicago every year to deliver trees, a tradition that started in the 1800s.

The Ada S. McKinley Community Services will distribute trees to families in need after they are offloaded, and tours of the ship will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday afternoon, according to Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

Step aboard the “Christmas Ship” with the Chicago Sun-Times to get a look around.

Jeannette Greene, the new commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw, stands on a pile of trees on the deck of the ship, which is docked Friday morning at Navy Pier. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Trees sit on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw or the “Christmas Ship,” on Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Public Affairs Specialist Gregory Schell gives a Friday morning tour of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw or the “Christmas Ship,” which is docked at Navy Pier. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Buoys are seen on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw or the “Christmas Ship” on Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ice is seen Friday morning on the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw or the “Christmas Ship,” docked at Navy Pier. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Cass looks out the window from inside the bridge of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw, or the “Christmas Ship,” at Navy Pier on Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A device that shows the steering angle is installed inside the bridge of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw or the “Christmas Ship,” which is docked at Navy Pier, Friday morning, Dec. 2, 2022. The ship, which travels to Chicago annually to deliver trees, arrived Thursday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The cafeteria of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw or the “Christmas Ship,” which is docked at Navy Pier, is seen in this photo, Friday morning. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The engineering space where crews control machinery of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

