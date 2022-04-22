The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 22, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Woman’s body pulled from Chicago River on Lower West Side — fourth body found in city waterways in a week

Her body was spotted and pulled from the water Friday morning at Damen Avenue, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman’s body pulled from Chicago River on Lower West Side — fourth body found in city waterways in a week
patch_badge.jpg

Sun-Times file

A woman’s body was pulled from the Chicago River on the Lower West Side Friday morning —the fourth body pulled from water in Chicago in a week.

She was spotted and pulled from the water at Damen Avenue around 7:50 a.m., police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of her death were unclear.

Three other people were found dead in the Chicago River and Lake Michigan last weekend.

Saturday morning, the body of Yuet Tsang, 80, was pulled from the water in the South Branch of the Chicago River at Eleanor Street near Bridgeport, officials said.

Later that day, another woman’s body was pulled from the river in the Loop, in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza near Ogilvie Station.

On Sunday, the body of a male was recovered from the water in Lake Michigan near the 31st Street Harbor.

Autopsy results have not been released in any of the cases.

Next Up In News
Ethics Chair proposes sweeping package of ethics reforms
Plant-friendly muralist: ‘If someone says they don’t like flowers, I think they’re lying’
Guy Lafleur, a five-time Stanley Cup winner and Hall of Famer, dies at age 70
The forgotten story of a Chicago artist-adventurer who left behind his social position to make a difference in a small Mexican town
Cocaine seizures soar in Chicago, surrounding states, as DEA ‘snow’ forecast comes true
Gas bills hit Chicagoans hard
The Latest
Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) attends a Chicago City Council meeting, where members used an electronic voting system for the first time, at City Hall, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
City Hall
Ethics Chair proposes sweeping package of ethics reforms
The changes include ending the privilege that has allowed former Council members-turned-lobbyists to work the floor during City Council meetings and a big increase in potential fines.
By Fran Spielman
 
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bulls guard Zach LaVine still dealing with reality of a bad left knee
While his offensive numbers have taken a dip from the regular season, LaVine has gone back to taking some pride on the defensive end through the first few playoff games. Maybe not to the extent where he was last summer and at the start of the regular season, but much better than the knee allowed him to do the last six weeks.
By Joe Cowley
 
Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier signed a one-year contract with the Cubs as a free agent in the offseason.
Cubs
Cubs injury update: OF Clint Frazier headed to IL with appendicitis
Pitcher Alec Mills slated for rehab start in Iowa on Saturday.
By Mark Potash
 
A rainy afternoon forced the Cubs to change the start time of Friday’s game against the Pirates.
Cubs
Cubs move Friday’s game to 7:05 p.m. start time
The game originally was scheduled for a 1:20 p.m. start. But with forecast inclement weather, the Cubs decided to play tonight rather than play a double-header Saturday. “When in doubt, I don’t want to play doubleheaders,” manager David Ross said.
By Mark Potash
 
Louise Jones, who also goes by Ouizi, paints flowers with each of her murals, including her latest in Chicago in West Town, which she calls “West Town in Bloom.” She painted it on a wall outside West Town Bakery, 1916 W. Chicago Ave.
Murals and Mosaics
Plant-friendly muralist: ‘If someone says they don’t like flowers, I think they’re lying’
As a child, Louise ‘Ouizi’ Jones learned to paint flowers using watercolors. Now, she paints murals filled with her signature giant bouquets around Chicago.
By Alec Karam
 