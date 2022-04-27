The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Motorcyclist dies in West Lawn crash — second motorcyclist killed in Chicago in a week

The man collided with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the 5900 block of South Pulaski Road, authorities said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Motorcyclist dies in West Lawn crash — second motorcyclist killed in Chicago in a week
Ambulance.JPG

Sun-Times file

A motorcyclist died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood —the second motorcyclist to die in Chicago in a week.

The man, 49, lost control of his motorcycle and struck a Honda Civic around 2:20 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

He fell off the motorcycle and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

He was pronounced dead around 3 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.

On Saturday, a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Portage Park. Tanner Kapan, 25, was going east on Irving Park Road near Lockwood Avenue when the driver of a BMW sedan struck him and drove away,

Next Up In News
4 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting, including 17-year-old boy
How to get a free gas, Ventra card from the city
3 national journalism honors awarded to Sun-Times staffers
City Council unanimously approves Deborah Witzburg as Chicago’s new inspector general
Police investigating more Red Line attacks, including one that reportedly injured local actor
Woman fatally shot at Brickyard Mall Target parking lot
The Latest
Andrew Vaughn hit a three-run homer.
White Sox
Vaughn homers, breaks tie, helps White Sox end losing streak at eight
Dylan Cease pitches six strong innings of two-run ball.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Seth_Jones__2_.jpg
Blackhawks
Seth Jones disappointed with Blackhawks debut season, but he hasn’t been the problem
Jones’ accountability when evaluating himself and the Hawks all season has been impressive. He has objectively played better than he has given himself credit for, though.
By Ben Pope
 
Several people were shot April 27, 2022, in West Garfield Park.
Crime
4 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting, including 17-year-old boy
The teen was shot in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Top Health Officials Testify Before Senate Hearing
Columnists
Anthony Fauci embodies arrogance of technocrats who think they know what’s best
Fauci’s beef is not simply with the way COVID-19 policy happened to play out in the United States; it is an objection to our system of government.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Volunteers pump gas donated by businessman and former Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson for drivers at a BP gas station at 5201 W. Cermak Rd. in Cicero, Thursday morning, March 24, 2022. Starting at 7 a.m., each vehicle got up to $50 of free gasoline at dozens of gas stations across the Chicago area, until $1 million was spent.
Chicago
How to get a free gas, Ventra card from the city
Here’s how to apply for a free gas or Ventra card offered through the City of Chicago.
By Alison Martin
 