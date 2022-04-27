Motorcyclist dies in West Lawn crash — second motorcyclist killed in Chicago in a week
The man collided with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the 5900 block of South Pulaski Road, authorities said.
A motorcyclist died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood —the second motorcyclist to die in Chicago in a week.
The man, 49, lost control of his motorcycle and struck a Honda Civic around 2:20 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.
He fell off the motorcycle and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
He was pronounced dead around 3 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.
On Saturday, a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Portage Park. Tanner Kapan, 25, was going east on Irving Park Road near Lockwood Avenue when the driver of a BMW sedan struck him and drove away,
The Latest
Dylan Cease pitches six strong innings of two-run ball.
Jones’ accountability when evaluating himself and the Hawks all season has been impressive. He has objectively played better than he has given himself credit for, though.
The teen was shot in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Fauci’s beef is not simply with the way COVID-19 policy happened to play out in the United States; it is an objection to our system of government.
Here’s how to apply for a free gas or Ventra card offered through the City of Chicago.