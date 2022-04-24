Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Portage Park
The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was going east on Irving Park Road about 7:55 p.m. when the driver of a 2003 BMW sedan struck him, police said.
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.
The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was going east near the 5200 block of West Irving Park Road about 7:55 p.m. when the driver of a 2003 BMW sedan struck him and drove away, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
No one was in custody.
