The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 25, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Portage Park

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was going east on Irving Park Road about 7:55 p.m. when the driver of a 2003 BMW sedan struck him, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Portage Park
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

A motorcyclist was killed April 24, 2022 in a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was going east near the 5200 block of West Irving Park Road about 7:55 p.m. when the driver of a 2003 BMW sedan struck him and drove away, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Northwestern Memorial Hospital no longer on lockdown after SWAT respond to phone threat
Chicago sees most violent weekend this year: 32 hurt and 6 killed by gunfire
2 critically wounded in South Austin drive-by
Man hospitalized after shooting on Eisenhower Expressway
Man shot to death during argument in Grand Crossing
Teamsters boss bragged ‘you can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk’ years before deal with feds
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, April 25, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
An 18-year-old man allegedly stabbed a man to death Feb. 25, 2022.
Chicago
Man released from prision after being found not guilty of first-degree murder 3 years later
Christopher Irving was accused of murder in July 2019; his attorney said he was acting in self-defense.
By Katie Anthony
 
A new book details Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s pushback to President Biden’s team nixing her for vice president because she was born in Thailand — to an American father.
Columnists
New book: Sen. Duckworth’s pushback after Biden rejects her for VP, worried about Thailand birth
“I’ve beaten every a—h—- who’s come after me with that,” Duckworth told Biden, recounted in “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 01: Police investigate the scene of a shooting where a 23-year-old woman was shot in the chest and hand and a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg on January 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The two were shot just before midnight on December 31, making them the last of more than 4000 people shot in the city in 2016 and ending one of the most violent years in the city in two decades. Police tape marks the scene. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 690392527
Crime
Chicago sees most violent weekend this year: 32 hurt and 6 killed by gunfire
In January, just days after Chicago closed the books on its deadliest year in a quarter-century, Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared 2022 a “make-or-break year” for tamping down surging violent crime. This weekend, however, proved to be the year’s first major stumbling block.
By Katie Anthony and Tom Schuba
 
A man was shot to death October 24 in West Garfield Park.
Crime
2 critically wounded in South Austin drive-by
The two were walking on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of West Madison Street about 7:05 p.m. when a car pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 