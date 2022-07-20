14-year-old girl dies after Eisenhower Expressway crash at Kedzie

A 14-year-old girl from Jefferson Park has died following a crash Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

Arnelis Flores died Tuesday afternoon at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was injured at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in a two-car crash on westbound Interstate 290 near Kedzie Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

Four adults were also injured, three of them seriously, fire officials said.

Illinois State Police did not release additional information.

