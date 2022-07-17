The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Minor among 5 seriously injured in traffic accident on Eisenhower Expressway at Kedzie Avenue, fire officials say

Paramedics responded to the accident about 2:40 a.m., according to officials.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A minor was among five people seriously injured in a traffic accident July 17, 2022 on the Eisenhower Expressway at Kedzie Avenue.

A minor was among five people seriously injured in a traffic accident early Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway at Kedzie Avenue, Chicago fire officials say.

Paramedics responded to the accident about 2:40 a.m. on the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway, according to officials.

A “pediatric” victim and adult were taken to Storger Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said. Their conditions were stabilized.

Three other adults were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said, adding that two of the three also had their conditions stabilized.

No other details were immediately available.

SWAT were en route for an alleged gunman who ran into a building after opening fire near Chicago police officers July 16, 2022 on the West Side.
SWAT respond after alleged gunman opens fire near Chicago police officers in Humboldt Park
It was unclear whether the shots were fired directly at officers, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot to death July 16, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Man found fatally shot in Grand Crossing alley
The man, 31, was found with six gunshot wounds about 11:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 76th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Woman killed, man wounded by gunfire during fight on porch in East Garfield Park
The two were sitting with others on a porch about 11:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Wilcox Street when a fight began and someone opened fire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Horoscope for Sunday, July 17, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Sky win fourth in a row, despite Courtney Vandersloot’s absence
The Sky had 25 assists, marking the 16th straight game in which they’ve had at least 20 — a WNBA record.
By Annie Costabile
 