Mother says viral video shows Oak Lawn police punching her son during arrest

A 17-year-old boy remains hospitalized after being punched multiple times in the head by Oak Lawn Police officers during an arrest Wednesday in the south suburb, according to the teen’s mother.

In a statement released on Twitter, Oak Lawn Police said Hadi Abultelh fled from officers following a traffic stop and a brief foot chase ensued, ending near the intersection of 95th Street and McVicker Avenue.

Video filmed by a bystander shows two officers on top of the teen, punching him repeatedly in the head as Abultelh cries out and appears not to resist. A third officer then arrives to assist in the arrest. Police said the teen had a semi-automatic pistol, and said Abultelh “refused to listen to verbal commands, which resulted in a physical confrontation.”

A statement issued by the Village of Oak Lawn late Thursday said the teen was carrying a bag on his shoulder and was attempting to open it as he struggled with officers. The statement says that an officer was “able to take him to the ground” and then “attempted to physically gain control of (Abultelh’s) hands” and that officers “drive-stunned” the teen — meaning a Taser was used to shock him.

Charges against the teen are pending, police said. Abultelh was taken to Oak Lawn Hospital, where he remained Thursday, his mother, Dena Natour, said.

The high school senior suffered fractures in his face, spine and pelvis after he was thrown to the ground by officers and repeatedly struck in the head and kicked, an incident recorded on a phone camera that has since gone viral online, Natour said during a press conference near the intersection where her son was arrested.

“When I saw the video, my stomach was in knots,” Natour said. “You feel so helpless, watching your child, seeing three oversized men just beating him.”

The police statement did not give a reason for the initial traffic stop. Natour said she did not know her son to own or carry a gun, and that he had not had previous run-ins with police.

Police said the teen “unlawfully” possessed the weapon, likely meaning he did not have a permit to own the weapon or to carry it in public.

Oak Park Police and Mayor Terry Vorderer, who is a former Oak Lawn officer, did not respond to requests for comment.

Myriah Deal spotted police chasing the teen as she pumped gas at a station a few yards away and began filming with the camera on her phone once officers had the teen on the ground. Her video, posted to Snapchat, has since gone viral. Deal said she did not see the teen reach for a weapon or resist officers, and that while he ran from officers, he had stopped running before police threw him down.

“I didn’t see him grab nothing” when police caught the teen, Deal said. “After that, I thought they would put some handcuffs on him and put him in a car. But they just started beating on him.

“All I heard was [the teen] just keep screaming and screaming.”

Ahmed Rehab, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Chicago, said Muslim American residents of Oak Lawn have long complained of disrespect by police in the suburb, which has a large Muslim population. Rehab, who spoke to reporters at the press conference, said the video clearly showed brutality by police.

“There was no danger to their lives [once the teen was on the ground],” Rehab said. “He was subdued.”

