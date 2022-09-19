The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 19, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Sterigenics trial: $363 million verdict against Willowbrook company in first trial over toxic gas emissions

The verdict exceeded the $346 million that lawyers for plaintiff Sue Kamuda asked for in closing arguments Thursday against Sterigenics, parent company Sotera Health and its corporate predecessor Griffith Foods.

By  David Struett
 Updated  
SHARE Sterigenics trial: $363 million verdict against Willowbrook company in first trial over toxic gas emissions
The Sterigenics facility in Willowbrook has been closed since 2019. The first of more than 700 plaintiffs suing the company for emitting a cancer-causing fumes testified in court Thursday.

The Sterigenics facility in Willowbrook.

Google Maps

A Cook County jury on Monday ruled that Sterigenics and two other companies should pay $363 million in damages for exposing a woman and thousands of other Willowbrook residents to dangerous levels of cancer-causing ethylene oxide gas since the 1980s.

The jury reached its verdict after a five-week trial and one day of deliberations. The medical tool sterilization company Sterigenics was accused of releasing the toxic gas from its Willowbrook plant from 1985 to 2019, causing cancer in a woman who lived nearby.

The verdict exceeded the $346 million that lawyers for plaintiff Sue Kamuda asked for in closing arguments Thursday against Sterigenics, parent company Sotera Health and its corporate predecessor Griffith Foods.

The jury awarded Kamuda $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. The jury ruled that Sterigenics pay $220 million, Sotera pay $100 million and Griffith pay $5 million.

Kamuda is among more than 700 other people who have sued Sterigenics since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published research in 2018 that showed people living near the plant got cancer at rates nine times above the national average.

Sterigenics’s Willowbrook plant was temporarily shut down by the state in 2019 after authorities detected ethylene oxide nearby. Facing public pressure, Sterigenics closed the plant permanently.

The outcome of this case will likely affect the rulings in the other cases.

In closing arguments last Thursday, Kamuda’s lawyers argued that Sterigenics released gas at levels thousands of times above the limits government scientists agreed were safe. But the defendants argued that ethylene oxide gas was never released at dangerous levels, and that scientific research still hasn’t proven a link between the gas and cancer in humans.

After the verdict, Kamuda’s lawyer, Lance D. Northcutt, stated: “We are immensely thankful to the jury for sitting through such a lengthy trial and for providing Sue with the justice she deserves. But this verdict is about more than Sue. It’s about holding these companies accountable.

“There are many more cases to be tried, and we hope Sue’s case sets a precedent that Sterigenics cannot distort science with money, and they should be held liable for gambling with people’s lives.”

Related

Next Up In News
Chicago sees one of its most violent weekends of the year: 9 killed, 54 wounded. A third of the victims were 17 or younger
White House confirms Lombard man freed by Taliban in hostage swap
Person found fatally shot in Grand Crossing alley
2 killed, 2 wounded in Woodlawn shooting
The MSI’s circus exhibit folds its tent after 5 decades
Man fatally shot in Austin
The Latest
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
Crime
Chicago sees one of its most violent weekends of the year: 9 killed, 54 wounded. A third of the victims were 17 or younger
Three police districts that border each other on the South Side bore the brunt of the gun violence. Four shootings across the city involved three or more victims.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_91043757.jpg
Suburban Chicago
White House confirms Lombard man freed by Taliban in hostage swap
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Bob Eagan with a big freshwater from southern Lake Michigan.
Outdoors
A big freshwater drum from southern Lake Michigan earns Fish of the Week honors
Bob Eagan earned Fish of the Week for a big freshwater drum caught from southern Lake Michigan.
By Dale Bowman
 
A man was fatally shot Sept. 9, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Person found fatally shot in Grand Crossing alley
Officers responded to a call of a male who was unresponsive about 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 71st Place.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo is 13-6 as acting manager of the White Sox.
White Sox
White Sox’ Miguel Cairo will be ‘hot commodity’ as managerial candidate
“He’s done a fantastic job from Day 1 when he told everyone what he expected from everybody,” former MLB manager Jerry Narron said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 