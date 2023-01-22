6 hospitalized after incident at Lawlor’s Bar in Mount Greenwood
Five people were taken to area hospitals in fair-to-serious condition, officials said. Their conditions were stabilized.
Six people were hospitalized after an incident Sunday afternoon at Lawlor’s Bar in Mount Greenwood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.
Paramedics responded to the bar at 3636 W. 111th St. about 2:30 p.m., according to fire officials.
Five people were taken to area hospitals in fair-to-serious condition, officials said. Their conditions were stabilized.
Another person was hospitalized with an “unrelated orthopedic injury” that occurred in the same vicinity, officials said. Their condition was also stabilized.
The Latest
The fire truck was responding to a crash about 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Pulaski Road when it was struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said.
Even though his scoring is down, Kane’s sacrificing for the Hawks has stood out to Richardson.
The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car about 2:05 p.m. in the 11900 block of South State Street to buy shoes, police say. The seller opened fire and fled with their money.
Police say Michael Negron, 19, had been communicating with a 12-year-old girl from Middleton, Ohio. He was found with the girl, her sister and a 15-year-old in Lake County.
Authorities offered no details about a possible motive.