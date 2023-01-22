The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 22, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

6 hospitalized after incident at Lawlor’s Bar in Mount Greenwood

Five people were taken to area hospitals in fair-to-serious condition, officials said. Their conditions were stabilized.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
File photo of an ambulance bay.

Six people were hospitalized after an incident Jan. 22, 2023 on the Southwest Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Six people were hospitalized after an incident Sunday afternoon at Lawlor’s Bar in Mount Greenwood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

Paramedics responded to the bar at 3636 W. 111th St. about 2:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

Five people were taken to area hospitals in fair-to-serious condition, officials said. Their conditions were stabilized.

Another person was hospitalized with an “unrelated orthopedic injury” that occurred in the same vicinity, officials said. Their condition was also stabilized.

