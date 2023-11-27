The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Metra adds holiday train to Union Pacific North rail line

Tickets to the holiday train will cost $5 and go on sale at 7 a.m. Nov. 30.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Metra adds holiday train to Union Pacific North rail line
Metra.jpg

Sun-Times file photo

Metra has added a sixth holiday train to run in December featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Beginning Saturday, special holiday trains will run across six rail lines — including Metra Electric, BNSF, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island, Union Pacific Northwest and the newly included Union Pacific North, Metra said in a statement.

Tickets to the Union Pacific North train cost $5 and will go on sale at 7 a.m. Nov. 30.

Tickets to the other five rail lines sold in less then a day, Metra said.

The train will begin an inbound trip from Waukegan at 11:10 a.m., Metra said. It will make stops at Great Lakes, Lake Bluff, Lake Forest, Highland Park, Ravinia, Glencoe, Winnetka, Wilmette, Central St., Davis St., Main St., Rogers Park, and Ravenswood before arriving at a decorated Ogilvie Transportation Center at 12:30 p.m. 

The holiday train will depart from Ogilvie at 1:35 p.m., Metra said. Riders can return to their starting point in the train or they can stay downtown and use their ticket to ride back in any other train scheduled that day.

Next Up In News
City changing migrant arrivals playbook
Venezuelan artist paints his way to Chicago: ‘I never dreamed I would do that’
Person fatally struck by Metra train near Edison Park station
Man dies following Lower West Side neighborhood shooting
CHA mounts $50 million program to fix up scattered sites
6 armed robberies occur over 3 hours Sunday afternoon
The Latest
A meeting of Chicago Public Schools Board members in August.
Letters to the Editor
Truancy officers would help prevent chronic absenteeism in Chicago Public Schools
Having to stand before a judge and explain why a child is not regularly attending school is a great deterrent to chronic school absenteeism, a retired police officer writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
New migrants arrive in Chicago on Friday at a “landing zone” the city has designated near 800 S. Desplaines St.
Immigration
City changing migrant arrivals playbook
Taking advantage of a slowing number of buses arriving in Chicago and with an eye toward winter, the city is retooling its approach to welcoming migrants, aiming to soon empty all police stations.
By Michael Loria and Pat Nabong
 
Wilfredo Garcia paints a brightly colored picture of baseball player Roberto Clemente and a Puerto Rican flag while on the grass outside the American Islamic College in Chicago
Murals and Mosaics
Venezuelan artist paints his way to Chicago: ‘I never dreamed I would do that’
Wilfredo Garcia, a self-taught painter from the Venezuelan countryside, paid in murals for his trip across several countries, leaving traces of the spirit of the Venezuelan heartland all along the way.
By Michael Loria
 
A photo of Justin Jefferson catching a touchdown pass against the Bears.
Bears
Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson out vs. Bears: report
Jefferson had 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns in five games before being sidelined by a hamstring injury.
By Jason Lieser
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls’ ‘Big Three’ is broken and has been broken for quite some time
Nikola Vucevic said back in October that the “Big Three” of himself, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine needed to deliver early this season or there would be an or else. We’ve reached or else.
By Joe Cowley
 