Metra adds holiday train to Union Pacific North rail line

Metra has added a sixth holiday train to run in December featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Beginning Saturday, special holiday trains will run across six rail lines — including Metra Electric, BNSF, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island, Union Pacific Northwest and the newly included Union Pacific North, Metra said in a statement.

Tickets to the Union Pacific North train cost $5 and will go on sale at 7 a.m. Nov. 30.

Tickets to the other five rail lines sold in less then a day, Metra said.

The train will begin an inbound trip from Waukegan at 11:10 a.m., Metra said. It will make stops at Great Lakes, Lake Bluff, Lake Forest, Highland Park, Ravinia, Glencoe, Winnetka, Wilmette, Central St., Davis St., Main St., Rogers Park, and Ravenswood before arriving at a decorated Ogilvie Transportation Center at 12:30 p.m.

The holiday train will depart from Ogilvie at 1:35 p.m., Metra said. Riders can return to their starting point in the train or they can stay downtown and use their ticket to ride back in any other train scheduled that day.