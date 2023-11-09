The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Traffic snarls expected ahead of Biden’s motorcade, Bears home game

Drivers should plan ahead, look for alternative routes or take public transportation.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
road_closed_20.jpg

Commuters and those headed to tonight’s Bears game at Soldier Field should expect and prepare for traffic delays downtown Thursday evening ahead of President Biden’s arrival.

Biden’s motorcade as well as crowds protesting his visit could shut down vehicle access to downtown. The Chicago Bears play the Carolina Panthers at 7:15 p.m. but fans often arrive about 4 p.m.

The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine has planned a demonstration near Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue that will kick off at 3 p.m., according to the group.

Motorists should plan ahead and look for alternative routes.

Events could impact several lines during the evening commute with the Union Pacific and Milwaukee District lines most likely to experience a disruption between 4 and 6 p.m., Metra said in an alert.

The Metra Electric District will also run extra train service in anticipation of the Bears home game.

Trains 132, 136, and 140 will stop at 18th Street. After the game, train 149 will be held 5 minutes at 18th Street and a ‘Bears extra’ will also depart Museum Campus/11th St. about 30 minutes after the game and will make stops listed on the Bears extra train.

