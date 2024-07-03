Horoscope for Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don’t go looking for trouble, because it can easily find you. Steer clear of arguments with authority figures, siblings, relatives and neighbors. Likewise, parents must be patient with kids who are having hissy fits or meltdowns. It’s one of those days.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid power struggles with bosses, parents and authority figures, especially the police because things could get nasty in a New York minute. You might also have financial challenges or someone older might create problems for you, especially a friend or a member of a group.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from parents and authority figures. Their response will likely be, “Talk to the hand.” Meanwhile, be smart and avoid controversial topics when talking to neighbors, siblings and relatives because you might be surprised at the response. Take it easy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

People might be grumpy today, including you. This is not necessarily the case, but there is a strong chance because the vibes are sort of negative. Be smart and avoid power struggles about financial matters, earnings, cash flow and something you own. Postpone these discussions for another day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you’re obsessed about getting to the bottom of something. You will leave no stone unturned. However, this could create an argument with a spouse, partner or friend. In fact, a dispute with a friend about shared property might make things even worse. Stay chill.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

By nature, you’re an excellent researcher because you have a wonderful eye for detail; plus, you have an organized mind. Today is the perfect day to ferret out any kind of hidden information or discover solutions to old problems because you won’t give up until you find what you’re looking for. Be polite with authority.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Steer clear of controversial subjects today because these discussions will discourage you. In fact, discussions with friends and groups might also become obsessive about something. Admittedly, you might be right in the middle. Don’t go overboard. And don’t promise more than you can deliver.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Power struggles with police, parents and authority figures might take place today unless you pull back a little and demonstrate grace under pressure. Don’t get involved! Arguments about shared possessions or shared property might be nasty. Stay chill.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Quite a few people are a bit obsessed, which is why this is a poor day to discuss controversial subjects like politics and religion. You might even be at odds with a partner or close friend about a domestic issue. Distance yourself from these difficulties. Stay positive. (And happy.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Discussions about inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt might become intense today because people are obsessively focused about what they want. This could create difficulties for you with someone at work. Possibly even difficulties related to your health? Avoid these problems if you can.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be patient with partners and close friends today because it’s easy to go off track and be at loggerheads. Social occasions might be challenging. Likewise romance or something to do with your kids might also be problematic. Look for a win-win solution. Don’t be part of the problem.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be focused about work-related issues today (or something to do with your health or even a pet). If so, you can use this energy to accomplish a lot. Or, this strong, even compulsive energy, could get you in trouble. Be patient with family today. Look for the good in a situation.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tom Cruise (1962) shares your birthday. You’re philosophical, authoritative and observant about your surroundings. You’re an idealist who is interested in people. This is a year of completion and endings. Take inventory of your life. It might be time to let go of people, places and things from the past that held you back.

