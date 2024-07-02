The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Delasol, Lincoln Park Zoo’s 33-year-old Bolivian gray titi monkey, dies

Delasol died after her geriatric health issues worsened in recent weeks, leading zoo officials to euthanize her. The average lifespan of a female Bolivian gray titi monkey is around 11 years, the zoo says.

By  Kade Heather
   
Delasol, a 33-year-old Bolivian gray titi monkey who lived at Lincoln Park Zoo, has died.

She died Tuesday after her geriatric health issues worsened in recent weeks, leading zoo officials to make the decision to euthanize her. Veterinarians had been monitoring her health for eight years, the zoo said.

The average lifespan for a female Bolivian gray titi monkey is 11.5 years, according to the zoo.

“In her 33 years of life, Delasol greatly impacted every person who had the privilege of knowing her,” the Lincoln Park Zoo said in a statement. “We’ve always said she is the queen of Primate House; it’s her world and we’re just living in it. Although she was small, she had a quiet confidence and strength about her.”

Delasol made a “profound impact” on the Bolivian gray titi monkey population, having given birth to nine offspring, which led to 22 more offspring.

She was best known for enjoying her heat lamp and linking tails with her family.

Her favorite snacks, pecans and poplar leaves, as well as other treats would even sometimes have her drooling as she approached zookeepers.

“Among all the things we will miss about Delasol, we will miss her hands that we liked to say had ‘Grinch fingers,’” the zoo said.

