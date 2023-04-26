The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
News Metro/State Transportation

New, more accessible 43rd Street bridge opens in Bronzeville: ‘It’s a good thing’

The rebuilt 43rd Street pedestrian bridge that leads to Burnham Park features bike lanes and ramps to accommodate people who use bicycles and wheelchairs.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE New, more accessible 43rd Street bridge opens in Bronzeville: ‘It’s a good thing’
A pedestrian stands on the 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge, which connects East 43rd Street and South Oakenwald Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood with the Lakefront Trail, after a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

A pedestrian stands on the 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge, which connects East 43rd Street and South Oakenwald Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood with the Lakefront Trail, after a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A new wheelchair and bicycle accessible bridge over DuSable Lake Shore Drive opened on the South Side Wednesday morning to help the surrounding communities better access the lakefront.

Steven Taylor was among the many residents who crossed the bridge hours after city officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening. The 61-year-old took his dog Jackson, a young Bernedoodle, for a walk along the lakefront.

“I’m glad that it’s finished, and it looks beautiful,” said Taylor, whose home is steps away from the bridge. “I think that more of the neighborhood will be able to enjoy the lakefront, so it’s a good thing.”

Taylor, who has lived in area most of his life, said he’s hopeful the bridge will raise the value of his property.

The rebuilt 43rd Street pedestrian bridge that leads to Burnham Park features bike lanes and ramps to accommodate people who use bicycles and wheelchairs. The old bridge failed to meet standards set by the The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 for accessible design.

A cyclist travels on the 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge, which connects East 43rd Street and South Oakenwald Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood with the Lakefront Trail on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

A cyclist travels on the 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge, which connects East 43rd Street and South Oakenwald Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood with the Lakefront Trail on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“Our lakefront is an amenity that should be available to all residents from all neighborhoods at all times,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at the ceremony Wednesday. “This is another link for South Side residents to access our downtown neighborhood and all the neighborhoods beyond it that the lakefront trail connects to.”

The sleek, Lake Michigan-blue bridge is S-curved to echo the curves of the walkways in Burnham Park, city officials said. It was designed by AECOM, a national engineering firm, and Cordogan, Clark & Associates, a local architectural firm.

Attendees of a ribbon-cutting ceremony walk on the 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge, which connects East 43rd Street and South Oakenwald Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood with the Lakefront Trail, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Attendees of a ribbon-cutting ceremony walk on the 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge, which connects East 43rd Street and South Oakenwald Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood with the Lakefront Trail, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ald. Sophia King (4th) said the new bridge is a stark contrast from the one that used to sit at the location and was only accessible via stairs.

“People who live here understand that there was a bridge here before, if you can call it that,” King said. “If a bridge can be a shack, that’s what it looked like.”

The project, first announced in November 2020, cost $36 million and was funded through a combination of state and federal dollars.

The old 43rd Street Pedestrian bridge as it was being demolished Feb. 9, 2021.

The old 43rd Street Pedestrian bridge as it was being demolished Feb. 9, 2021.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“CDOT is excited to celebrate the completion of this project that will greatly improve access to and from Chicago’s lakefront for Bronzeville residents of all ages and levels of mobility,” Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi said in a statement.

The bridge is the fourth of five built by CDOT to improve access to the lakefront from South Side neighborhoods. The fifth bridge will reconstruct a vehicular crossing at 31st Street.

merlin_112953592.jpg

A pedestrian and a worker walk on the 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge, which connects East 43rd Street and South Oakenwald Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood with the Lakefront Trail, after a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Contributing: Zac Clingenpeel

Next Up In News
Chicago drops public school ratings in favor of a less punitive system for assessing schools
Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day invites kids to learn about parents’ jobs
Juice WRLD, Frankie Knuckles murals mysteriously erased in West Loop
Chicago families plead for a second chance for Hope Institute Learning Academy, which is set to close
Search firm hired to find Chicago’s permanent police superintendent
United pilot passes torch to daughter in final flight to O’Hare Airport after 38-year career
The Latest
Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Variety reports the actor is joining the cast of “The Bear.”
Movies and TV
Bob Odenkirk joining ‘The Bear’: REPORT
Odenkirk arrives fresh from his run as the iconic Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman from “Breaking Bad” and spinoff “Better Call Saul.”
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Chicago Public Schools on Wednesday did away with its policy of rating schools from a high of 1-plus to a low of 3.
Education
Chicago drops public school ratings in favor of a less punitive system for assessing schools
Chicago Public Schools board members say the new policy focuses on improving teaching and learning and creating an optimal educational experience.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announces she will not seek reelection during a speech at a City Club of Chicago luncheon at Maggiano’s Banquets in River North, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHS106
Editorials
Kim Foxx leaves a complicated legacy of progress and missteps in Cook County state’s attorney’s office
Whoever succeeds Kim Foxx must carry the torch forward on criminal justice reform, while avoiding the mistakes Foxx made.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A photographer walks on the 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge, which connects East 43rd Street and South Oakenwald Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood with the Lakefront Trail, after a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Editorials
New 43rd Street bridge over DuSable LSD brings more equity to south lakefront
The $36 million bridge is designed to improve lakefront access for Bronzeville and North Kenwood.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A photo of Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson at the NFL Combine.
Bears
Ohio State OT Paris Johnson eager to reunite with Justin Fields if Bears draft him
Offensive line is an urgent need for the Bears, and they should have first choice among those players at No. 9. Plus, checking in with Jalen Carter about his visit to Halas Hall.
By Jason Lieser
 