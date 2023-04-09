2 people found dead hours apart near O’Hare Airport
A 48-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were found less than 12 hours apart and were taken to Resurrection Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Two people were found dead hours apart Saturday near O’Hare International Airport, Chicago police said.
A woman, 48, was found unresponsive about 3:15 a.m. on a CTA railcar in the 1000 block of West O’Hare Drive, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
She was taken to Resurrection Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Officials say she may have overdosed.
Less than 12 hours later, a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive in the first block of West O’Hare Avenue, police said.
He was taken to the same hospital, where he was also pronounced dead, officials said.
Area detectives were investigating.
