Man in vehicle shot, wounded in Gold Coast
A 35-year-old man was going northbound in the 1400 block of North Clark Street before 6 p.m. Sunday when a person in another car fired at him, police said. He was hospitalized in serious condition.
A 35-year-old man was going northbound in a vehicle in the 1400 block of North Clark Street shortly before 6 p.m. when a person in another car also traveling northbound shot at the man, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his chest and a graze wound on his forehead.
The suspect's vehicle was described as a "dark-colored vehicle."
No one is in custody.
