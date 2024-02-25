The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man in vehicle shot, wounded in Gold Coast

A 35-year-old man was going northbound in the 1400 block of North Clark Street before 6 p.m. Sunday when a person in another car fired at him, police said. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and wounded in the Gold Coast on Sunday night.

A 35-year-old man was going northbound in a vehicle in the 1400 block of North Clark Street shortly before 6 p.m. when a person in another car also traveling northbound shot at the man, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his chest and a graze wound on his forehead.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a "dark-colored vehicle."

No one is in custody.

