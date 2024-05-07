The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
News Chicago Suburban Chicago

Three Chicago area buildings among state's most at-risk historic locations

The nonprofit Landmarks Illinois released a list of 10 most endangered landmarks on Tuesday. The list includes the Portage Theater, the Sears Administration Building and the Libby, McNeill and Libby canning factory.

By  Isabel Funk
   
SHARE Three Chicago area buildings among state's most at-risk historic locations
BEY-09XX23-15.jpg

The former Sears, Roebuck and Co. Administration Building at 3333 W. Arthington St., is one of three Chicago-area buildings added to Landmarks Illinois’ list of structures considered most endangered.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Three Chicago area buildings made the 2024 list of most-endangered landmarks released by local nonprofit Landmarks Illinois on Tuesday.

The list highlights 10 culturally and architecturally significant sites across the state that are in need of support.

“Despite their current condition, these places tell important stories from our past — stories that should not be erased due to insufficient investment or general disregard for our collective histories,” Landmarks Illinois CEO Bonnie McDonald said in a news release.

Portage Theater, located in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood, was one of the sites listed. The theater, completed in 1920, has been closed since 2018 and needs updates and repairs.

8-20-09 Hein 3things 1.jpg

The Portage Theater in Portage Park was built in 1920 and has been closed since 2018.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times file

“Restoring the historic Portage Theater would be the icing on the cake amid a real estate resurgence at Six Corners,” said Amie Zander, managing director for the Six Corners Association, which is the economic development organization focused on the neighborhood.

The Sears Administration Building, part of Sears, Roebuck and Co.'s former world headquarters complex in the West Side’s North Lawndale neighborhood, also made the list.

Completed in 1914, the building is a National Historic Landmark. Though other buildings on the Sears campus, as well as the sunken garden, have been repurposed, the administration building remains unused and has been listed for sale since the spring of 2023.

The former canning and bottling factory, the Libby, McNeill and Libby Building, was also listed as an at-risk landmark.

Screenshot 2024-05-07 at 7.25.51 PM.png

The 1918 Libby, McNeill and Libby factory in Blue Island.

Google Maps

Built in 1918 in south suburban Blue Island, the factory became a major employer for Libby, McNeill and Libby, which at the time was the second-largest producer of canned goods in the country. The building has been closed since 2018, when it was donated to an affordable recovery housing nonprofit, but it remains vacant while the organization is in litigation with the city over code issues. The building is currently decaying.

“The presence of unique heritage assets, such as the Libby, McNeill and Libby Building, connects communities like Blue Island to their past and presents attractive centers where community and economic development can occur if they’re repurposed for the future,” said Kevin Brown, vice president of the Calumet Heritage Partnership, which aims to preserve cultural heritage in the area.

Next Up In News
Boy Scouts of America changing name to more-inclusive Scouting America
Eamonn Walker exiting ‘Chicago Fire’ as series regular
Tornado watch issued until 8 p.m., as severe storms pass through Chicago area Tuesday
City Council committee tries again to silence anti-abortion protesters outside West Loop clinic
Motorist slain while trying to get past Gage Park 'street takeover' was days away from moving due to violence
City Hall thrown under the bus: Report rips 'do nothing' effort to save Greyhound terminal
The Latest
Chef Danny Bullock, owner of Bull Young Bourbon, pose for a photo alongside his whiskey, Bull Young Bourbon at Thornton Distilling Co. at 400 E Margaret St. in Thornton, Thursday, April 4, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
The Sip
Chicago’s Black-owned whiskey brands are breaking down barriers in the alcohol industry
Launched within the last four years, Alexander James, Bull Young Bourbon and Renard Whiskey are carving out space in a historically exclusive industry.
By Erica Thompson
 
IMG_8442.jpg
Weather
Tornado watch issued until 8 p.m., as severe storms pass through Chicago area Tuesday
Multiple rounds of storms accompanied by strong winds and hail moved through the area, the National Weather Service said. Hail is reported in Hyde Park. A ground stop was issued for O’Hare Airport, where 119 flights were canceled.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago White Sox v Baltimore Orioles
White Sox
Nothing 'enjoyable in any way' about 2023 season with White Sox, Dylan Cease says
Cease takes 2.55 ERA into start vs. Cubs Wednesday at Wrigley Field.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Abortion-rights supporters yell at an anti-abortion counter-protester (in blue shirt) at an abortion rights rally at Daley Plaza on Saturday morning, October 2, 2021. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
City Hall
City Council committee tries again to silence anti-abortion protesters outside West Loop clinic
At the behest of Planned Parenthood and Ald. Bill Conway, the Committee on Public Safety agreed to establish a “quiet zone” around Family Planning Associates, 659 W. Washington Blvd.
By Fran Spielman
 
Cathy Engelbert
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA will let teams use charter flights for 2024 season
The initiative reportedly will cost the league $25 million per year over the next two seasons.
By Annie Costabile
 