23-year-old man shot to death in Harvey

A man was shot to death early Tuesday in south suburban Harvey.

Authorities responded about 4:25 a.m. and found Jesus I. Lumbreras, 23, shot multiple times in the 14800 of Maplewood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lumbreras, who lived in the block where he was shot, was pronounced dead at 5:08 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

A spokesman for the Harvey Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.