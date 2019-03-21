3 dogs killed in Arlington Heights house fire

A house fire left three dogs dead Wednesday night in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Authorities were called about 10:15 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at the two-story house in the 200 block of West LaSalle Street in Arlington Heights, according to Arlington Heights Fire Department Deputy Chief Pete Ahlman.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the garage and rear of the house, Ahlman said. The residents were already outside when they arrived.

No injuries were reported, but three dogs died in the blaze, Ahlman said.

The fire was extinguished in about an hour, but the cause remains under investigation, he said.