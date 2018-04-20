3 injured in Marquette Park hit-and-run crash

A woman and two children were injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:05 p.m., a driver crashed their vehicle into four cars in the 6400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago Police said. Three of those vehicles were parked, but one vehicle was sideswiped, injuring the three people inside.

A 32-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash fled on foot, police said.