3 people seriously injured in Lyons crash

Three people were seriously inured in a crash Sunday evening in west suburban Lyons.

The two-car accident happened about 6:20 p.m. at 44th Place and First Avenue, according to village spokesman Ray Hanania.

Two people were in one vehicle, and a third was in the second, Hanania said. They were all taken in serious condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Additional information was not immediately available.