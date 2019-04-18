Teen killed, 2 others wounded in West Chatham drive-by

A teenage boy was killed and two other males injured Wednesday in a drive-by in West Chatham on the South Side.

The trio — an 18-year-old, a 17-year-old and a third male of an unknown age — were southbound about 9:50 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a white sedan fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

They continued driving to the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood where they called police and the Chicago Fire Department, police said. The 17-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the head, and the 18-year-old was shot in the back. The third male was shot in the chest.

The 17-year-old and the 18-year-old were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where the 17-year-old was pronounced dead, police said. The third male took himself to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Area South detectives are investigating.