6 hurt in Humboldt Park crash involving unmarked police vehicle

A three-vehicle crash on Saturday in Humboldt Park hurt six people — including two police officers who were in an unmarked police vehicle.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. at Washington Boulevard and Kenton Avenue, Chicago police said.

The two officers were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their condition wasn’t immediately known, the Chicago Fire Department said. Two others hurt in the crash were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition and another two were taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.